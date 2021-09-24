East Coast duo charged over cocaine

A man and a woman were on Monday charged with being in possession of 26 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and were each placed on $150,000 bail.

Samuel McLeod called ‘Ginger’, of Golden Grove, East Coast Deme-rara, and Rohinee Gosai, of Lot 360 Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara, were arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where they were both charged with possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge against them states that they had 26 grammes of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charge and were placed on $150,000 bail each.

The matter was adjourn-ed until November 3