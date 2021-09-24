Four more succumb to COVID-19, 258 new cases

Four more COVID-19 fatalities along with 258 cases were reported yesterday.

This was disclosed in a Ministry of Health press release which stated that the country’s total fatalities have increased to 744. The deaths were identified as a 69-year-old man from Region Four who died on September 19 and was unvaccinated. Subsequently on September 22, a 66-year-old man from Region Four who was fully vaccinated also died.

On September 23, an 81-year-old woman from Region Three who was partially vaccinated succumbed to the virus and a 58-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Four died on the same date.