PNCR accuses gov’t of mishandling pandemic

With the growing number of COVID-19 infections and deaths resulting in the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Pre-vention (CDC) this week warning against travel to Guyana, the PNCR yesterday called on the government to “take politics out of health” and have an inclusive approach to addressing the pandemic.

The party also urged that Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony be let go if he is found wanting in his management of the country’s response to the virus

Party executive member Dr. Karen Cummings, reading from a statement yesterday during a virtual press conference, said that the PNCR, which is the major constituent of the main opposition APNU+AFC, is gravely concerned that the pandemic “is being totally mishandled by the government.”