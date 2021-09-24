Suspect in killing of boat builder still in custody

The police have been granted an extension to further detain the suspect who was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of boat builder, Sigmol Gouveia and the attempted murder of his brother, Neville Gouveia at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Saturday night.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News that the police approached the High Court for more time to detain the suspect and the application was granted.

The suspect’s 72 hours in detention expires sometime today.