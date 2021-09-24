Two men die after truck topples at Buckhall

Two Region Two men died on Wednesday afternoon after a truck toppled at Buckhall, Essequibo River, the latest of a series of fatal accidents in the area.

The dead men have been identified as Nigel Headley, 50 years, of Zorg-en-Vlygt, a father of five, and 24-year-old Ameer Nazim, a father of one of Aurora, Region Two.

According to information, four men were on the truck when it ran off the muddy roadway at 53 miles, aback of Buckhall, Essequibo River. The truck was fully loaded with lumber at the time when it turned over. The men were pinned and the driver, Headley died.