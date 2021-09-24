Dear Editor,

From indisputable evidence that is available to us, it is proven that persons who are vaccinated stand a far greater chance of being protected against the deadly coronavirus disease. Reports from all across the world attests to this fact. It therefore advisable that we get ourselves vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. Those who are opposed to the vaccination programme need to rethink their position and come onboard with the Health Ministry to become immunized while at the same time encourage others to do the same.

I am talking about encouraging persons to become fully vaccinated. Vaccines help save lives, or at the least, gives one the immunity to withstand the disease should they become stricken with the disease. Get yourself immunized should be the call to all across our country.

On that note I am asking that those responsible remove politics and religious fanaticism from the pandemic and get on board. The coronavirus disease is not a political issue, neither is it a religious issue, it is a health issue, which means that it needs to stay in that domain. Health issues have to be scientifically addressed or dealt with in a health context. My people please get yourselves immunized today, do not wait until it is too late, and let us help stop the spread of this deadly disease.

Sincerely,

Neil Adams