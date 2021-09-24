Tax certificates for oil companies not yet posted on ministry’s website

Dear Editor,

We would like to inform the nation that it has been two months since we have requested the information below from the Government. We have received no response so far. Guyana has a review by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in October and should be concerned it may get a low grade for transparency and accountability.

According to the Production Sharing Agreement of the Stabroek Block, the Government of Guyana issues Tax Certificates to the oil companies. For the 2020 financial year, the financial statements of HESS Guyana and CNOOC Guyana states that they paid billions of Guyana dollars in taxes. During the recent Guyana Extractives Industry Transparency Week conference, see here https://geitw.padf.org/ hosted by the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), in response to a question, Mr. Gossai of the Ministry of Natural Resources had indicated this information will be available on the website. Please see his statement on this matter at this link, https://youtu.be/sd8oiNNQqXQ?t =2808 this information has not been posted as yet.

On behalf of the people of Guyana at home and abroad, we would like to know as follows:

1. The number of Tax Certificates issued to Exxon, Hess, and CNOOC.

2. The amount of money in each Tax Certificate issued.

3. The date(s) when the Tax Certificates were issued.

4. Copies of each Tax Certificate issued.

5. Additionally, can you say whether Exxon, Hess and CNOOC have used these Tax Certificates to obtain Tax Credits in their home countries?

This request is made under any applicable “Freedom of Information” regulations, and in recognition that the Government of Guyana has committed to accountability and transparency under its membership in the international EITI (The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) and its ratification of the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean – the Escazú Agreement – which enshrines the “Principle of Maximum Disclosure” and Citizens Human Rights. We look forward to the Ministry of Natural Resources’ gracious assistance and timely response to our request for this information.

Sincerely,

Jerry Jailall

for

Directors,

Oil & Gas Governance Network