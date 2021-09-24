Improvements promised at Naamryck

PhotosImprovements promised at NaamryckBy Stabroek News September 24, 2021 Residents from Naamryck, a community in the Parika Backdam area in Region Three, will soon benefit from a number of infrastructural upgrades. This was disclosed yesterday by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar. A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the Ministers were at the time meeting with farmers and residents in the area after requests were made for them to visit the community. In this ministry photo, farmers can be seen transporting their produce.Comments
Comments