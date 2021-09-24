GBA selects three-man team for Mexico championships

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has selected three pugilists to compete at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Round Robin Continental Battles Championships next month in Mexico.

President of the association, Steve Ninvalle told this publication yesterday that Travis Inviary, Patrick Harvey, and Alesha Jackman were the boxers selected and the trio currently have their hard hats on, putting in work in their respective gyms.

The GBA head also disclosed that Terrence Poole, the Technical Director of the association has been named as coach/manager of the October 6 to18 sojourn which will be hosted in the city of Guadalajara. In addition, three other boxers, Olympian, Keevin Allicock, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas are also in prep mode.