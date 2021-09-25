118 Sophia families benefit from $59M in home improvement subsidies

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Thursday announced that some $59 million in Home Improvement Subsidies have been disbursed to a total of 118 low-income families in Sophia.

The signing of the contracts for the distribution of the grants was held with the beneficiaries at the Section ‘C’ Turkeyen (Sophia) recreational facility on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the CH&PA, the subsidies were distributed under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUHAP), which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Before the signing event, each beneficiary participated in sensitisation sessions, which allowed them to raise concerns and queries with officials from the CH&PA’s Projects, Community Development and Legal Departments.