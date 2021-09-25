Another Sputnik second-dose shipment due shortly – President

Within the next week another shipment of the Sputnik V COVID-19 second dose is expected to arrive in Guyana and Government continues to engage the supplier in Russia to ensure that there is a “steady” supply of the vaccine.

“As of now we are expecting based on what was told to us…in the next five to six days, we are expecting a shipment from the suppliers…..So within the next seven days, we expect to have a shipment of the component two of Sputnik vaccines,” Ali said.

He made this disclosure during a virtual press conference held yesterday morning. Ali is currently in New York where he attended the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.