Child advocacy centre launched at Port Kaituma

A Child Advocacy Centre was yesterday inaugurated in Port Kaituma, Region 1.

A release from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that the Centre, the first of its kind in the community, is a one-stop-shop where children and caregivers can access services to prevent, respond and report physical and sexual abuse.

It was inaugurated by UNHCR Guyana, Blossom

Inc, the Ministry of Human Services & Social Security, the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 1.