CH&PA signs $867M in contracts for works at La Parfaite Harmonie

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday signed contracts amounting to $867 million with six local contractors to conduct works at La Parfaite Harmonie, Region Three.

The signing of the $867,298,703 worth of contracts took place at CH&PA, Brickdam, with the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves; and CH&PA Director of Projects, Omar Narine in attendance. Narine said that the contracts are part of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUHAP), which has seen works done at site One in Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Now the programme is moving to site Two, La Parfaite Harmonie, Region Three. He said that the works expected to be done will benefit the residents at Schoonord, La Parfaite Harmonie, Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, and Lust-en-Rust, areas located at La Parfaite Harmonie.