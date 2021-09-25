Dartmouth businessman laid to rest

Dartmouth businessman, Orin Boston, who was shot dead by a policeman on Wednesday was laid to rest yesterday.

The funeral service commenced at 10:00 hours at his residence after which mourners gathered at the Seventh Day Baptist church at Dartmouth. He was then buried at Eliza Cemetery. Persons came out in their numbers to get a glimpse of the slain businessman.

The deceased’s wife Feona Boston was consoled by relatives. The funeral service was also attended by Regional officials. The Prime Minister’s Representative Arnold Adams met with the family and offered sympathies.

Boston’s death sparked a three-day protest in the village of the Dartmouth with residents blocking the road with burning tyres, wood, old cars and other debris.