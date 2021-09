De Willem fisher charged with murder of guard at Vreed-en-Hoop

A man was yesterday charged with the murder of Sigmol Gouveia who was killed during an incident at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three.

Alistair Persaud, a fisherman of De Willem, WCD, was arraigned at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on September 18, at Vreed-en-Hoop, he murdered Gouveia, 26, of Block ‘A’, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.