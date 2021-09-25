Five more succumb to COVID-19, all unvaccinated

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported five more deaths as a result of COVID-19 along with 252 new cases of the virus.

This information was disclosed in a press release by the ministry which also stated that the country’s total fatalities as a result of the virus now stand at 749. The deaths occurred over a period of two days. On September 23, a 70-year-old man from Region Four and three women: a 51-year-old from Region Four, a 44- year-old from Region Three, and a 59-year-old from Region Four passed away. The other death occurred on September 24 and was identified as a 55-year-old from Region Three. All five individuals died while receiving care at medical institutions and all were unvaccinated.