The charge against an Albion, Corentyne businessman for breaching COVID-19 protocols was yesterday dismissed by Magistrate Rabindranath Singh.

The businessman, Sanjay Prittipaul, who was arraigned in the Albion Magistrate’s Court, entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Having to leave the country, the businessman who operates Vibes Food Court, located at Albion Front, Corentyne, requested an expedited trial. This was granted by the magistrate.