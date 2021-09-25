MoU signed for call centre in Linden

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was yesterday signed between the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest) and Midas Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Inc for a call centre in Linden that could see the creation of 250 jobs.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Finance stated that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midas, Malcolm Sobers said that 50 to 75 persons would be recruited by October 1 while by year-end that number would increase to 150, then further moved to 250 by June 2022. Sobers said that the company would commence the recruitment process for employees from within the town immediately.