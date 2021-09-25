Granny among three family members shot dead in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Three relatives from El Socorro have been murdered at their home in what appears to be execution-styled killings.

According to reports, around 5.30 pm, police responded to a report of gunshots at a home at Oudan Trace, El Socorro.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by a Canadian citizen, who was visiting his relatives at their home.

He reportedly told police that earlier he was using the bathroom when he heard a volley of gunshots.

When he came out of the bathroom, he allegedly found his mother Radishka Teemal-David, 48, his 32-year-old brother Zachary David and his grandmother Rajkumarie Ria Teemal slumped over on a couch in the living room.

All three relatives had gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.