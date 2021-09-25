Trinidad & Tobago News

Granny among three family members shot dead in Trinidad

Anushka Teemal-De Gannes, daughter of murder victim Kumarie Kowlessar-Timal, and her husband leave the murder scene at Oudan Trace, El Socorro, last night.
Anushka Teemal-De Gannes, daughter of murder victim Kumarie Kowlessar-Timal, and her husband leave the murder scene at Oudan Trace, El Socorro, last night.
By

(Trinidad Guardian) Three relatives from El Socorro have been murdered at their home in what appears to be execution-styled killings.

According to reports, around 5.30 pm, police responded to a report of gunshots at a home at Oudan Trace, El Socorro.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by a Canadian citizen, who was visiting his relatives at their home.

He reportedly told police that earlier he was using the bathroom when he heard a volley of gunshots.

When he came out of the bathroom, he allegedly found his mother Radishka Teemal-David, 48, his 32-year-old brother Zachary David and his grandmother Rajkumarie Ria Teemal slumped over on a couch in the living room.

All three relatives had gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.

Trending