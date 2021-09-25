Man, 58, charged with murder of Trinidadian baby

(Trinidad Guardian) A 58-year-old Ste Madeleine man has been charged with the murder of one-year-old Sariah Williams and will face a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday September 27th to answer to the charges.

Official police reports state that Neville Simon also was charged with maliciously wounding Michelle Williams, as well as the common assault of Nikitak Williams.

Simon, of Sion Drive, Tarodale Ste Madeleine, was charged by Woman Police Constable Claudia La Rode, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three office, following an incident on Sunday 19th September 2021, at Tarodale, Ste Madeleine.

Advice on charges to be applied was received by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mr Roger Gaspard SC on Thursday 23rd September 2021, to charge Simon.

On Sunday 19th Sep-tember 2021, around 8:15 pm, the deceased Sariah Williams was in the arms of her grandmother Michelle Williams, 50, who was seated on a chair in the gallery area of her home located at Sion Drive, Tarodale Ste Made-leine. It is alleged that while having an argument with his wife Michelle Williams and daughter Nikitak Williams, the accused went into the house and returned brandishing a cutlass. It is alleged that he then dealt the deceased a fatal chop to her head and continued to chop Michelle Williams several times about her body, while threating to kill all persons present.

An alarm was raised, and a report made following which officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded. On arrival at the scene, they found the accused in a room of the house. The accused was subsequently detained.

Baby Sariah and her grandmother Michelle Williams were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where Sariah succumbed to her injuries.

Neville Simon is expected to appear before the San Fernando First Magis-trates’ Court on Monday 27th September 2021.