BCB launches historical coaching manual

Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) etched its name into the history books Wednesday with the launch of the board’s first ever coaching manual.

The simple ceremony took place at the board’s head office in New Amsterdam.

The project is the brainchild of BCB President, Hilbert Foster who said, “We have achieved so much over the last three-and-a-half years. Our hard work has transformed Berbice cricket to its highest level and I would like to express thanks to all the cricket officials at both the club and board level for your hard work and dedication. Today would always be remembered as a Red-Letter Day in the history of our cricket as we become the only cricket board in the history of Guyana and perhaps the Caribbean to publish its own coaching manual. Each one of us in this room should be proud of the hard work we do but we must always strive to achieve even more as the future of Berbice cricket is in our hands.”