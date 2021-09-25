GFF working with Concacaf for Jalade Trim footage —but says in future parents and players must get their own footage

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) says that it is not the responsibility of the federation for collecting and cataloguing individual player footage of its footballers.

Neither, it said, does it have broadcast rights for tournaments organized by Concacaf nor any capacity or media rights to build a library of such material and urged those interested to collect their own highlight reels.

“The GFF has no remit or current capacity to collect and catalogue individual player footage, no broadcast rights for tournaments organised by Concacaf, nor any capacity or media rights to build a library of such material,” the federation said in a press release yesterday.