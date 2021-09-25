Guyana Boxing Board saddened at Narine’s passing

The Guyana Boxing Board of Control is deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former well known illustrious boxer and title contender, Lalta Narine.

This is according to a release from the body that noted, “Lalta was born on April 3, 1968 and grew up in Essequibo. He began his boxing career under Colin Morgan at the Ricola Boxing Gym and from there joined the People’s Militia in 1984/1985 under the tutelage of the late Caesar Barrow. He campaigned initially as a bantamweight at 118lbs.”

According to reports, Narine died from malaria after recovering from COVID-19