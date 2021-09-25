Cassie Adams also won confidence at Guyana Talent Search

Singer and guitarist Cassie Adams created such a presence on the Guyana Talent Search show that she earned herself a spot in the final and was in the end, announced one of ten winners. Up until the show, music was a hobby for Cassie but she is now looking at a career in the industry.

Though the surrealness of winning has waned, the singer said she feels privileged to have been afforded the opportunity of competing in the first place. Cassie pointed out that with all of the talent she was up against, she was shocked to have been named one of the winners.

Preoccupied with school and work, it was not Cassie who entered her video for the competition. Her close friend Kellisha Edwards, after learning of the competition, was adamant about Cassie entering and motivated Cassie to put together a video for the audition. Cassie, Kellisha and another friend had started a YouTube channel with them singing covers in August last year. Kellisha knew how talented she was and took the initiative to send the video in. Cassie subsequently received the call informing her that she was accepted as a competitor.