Documentary on girl’s journey to Howard is semifinalist in regional film competition

Moriah’s Journey, a short film produced and directed by Guyanese Jason October, which documents the story of a young woman from Sophia, Georgetown who secured a place at Howard University, Washington DC, was selected for the Digicel PlayGo Emerge Film and Photo Essay Competition semifinal.

This regional competition includes commentary, documentary and drama and Jason is the only Guyanese in the documentary category. So far, the film has more than 4,500 votes, placing him in the top spot for the People’s Choice Award, a position it will only maintain if voters are consistent with their votes.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive a one-year subscription to Adobe Premiere Pro, a US$1,000 Amazon gift certificate to purchase more camera gear and a cash prize of US$1,000. Meanwhile, if Moriah’s Journey wins in the documentary category, Jason will receive a cash prize of US$2,000, a four-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles (per-diem included), Revolt Mentorship, and an all-access pass to the American Film Market.