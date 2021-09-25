Miz Elle champions women in ‘Cold World’

Singer/songwriter Aiyodelle Gilbert who goes by the stage name Miz Elle has recently released a new song dubbed “Cold World” which is an affirmation for women in domestic violence relation-ships that one day they will find the will to leave and succeed.

“Cold World”, the singer said, is inspired by personal events and those of people close to her who have encounter-ed such situations. The Reggae single was recorded on the Dancehall Cold World Rhythm.

Elle wears a number of hats. She is also a cook, phlebotomist, graphic artist and entrepreneur but music is virtually part of her DNA. Her mother was the late ‘Special Lady Neema’, said to be the country’s first one-woman band and her father is ‘General Gilbert’, who holds the distinction of being the first one-man band in Guyana, Elle told The Scene. Speaking of her father, the singer said he has been in the music industry for more than 30 years and can play several instruments.