Steamed Chicken with Black Beans

Whenever the word steam or steamed shows up in the title of a recipe, we often think the dish would be bland, boring, or is being made because someone is unwell. While that may be true, banish those thoughts when it comes to this dish of Steamed Chicken with Preserved Black Beans. It will have you going back for more and you may even ask after 2 servings, if there is any remaining. It is that good.

With chicken being one of the more popular proteins many of us use, we are constantly looking for ways and recipes to switch things up. A well-stocked pantry with a few versatile specialty items can yield multiple dishes by applying different cooking methods and techniques to the process.