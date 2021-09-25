Recognising parallels in injustice

I go back and forth trying to understand why Guyanese at home and abroad find it so easy to latch onto movements like Black Lives Matter, which originate in North America and the West with so much zeal and passion but find it difficult to draw similar comparisons to and act the same when incidents that bear similarities happen right here at home.

Orin Boston of Dartmouth, Essequibo was fatally shot by agents of the state, in his home while asleep next to his wife on September 15. As reported by this publication, the autopsy performed by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh revealed that Boston died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries to the chest. A warhead was said to have been retrieved from Boston’s body. Warheads are meant to kill and destroy, not injure.