EPA says no environment survey needed for 12-well oil exploration offshore

The EPA on Friday said that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for a 12-well oil exploration programme in the offshore Kaieteur Block.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said that ExxonMobil’s local affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd (EEPGL) had submitted an application for Environmental Authorisation to conduct the 12-well exploration.

Having screened the project and assessed the potential environmental impacts, the EPA stated that it has determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment or human health and therefore it is exempted from the requirement of an EIA.