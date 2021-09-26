Guyana News

Gov’t sets up monitoring unit after collapse of reservoir, tailings pond

-Ceres stresses need for Emergency Response Plan

The middle section of this EPA drone photo shows where the road was washed away by the torrent from the reservoir.
Following breaches of a tailings pond and reservoir at two large-scale mining companies, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has announced that a joint-agency monitoring unit will be established.

“This is the second time we have had a collapse; first it was Bosai and now GMI [Guyana Manganese Inc]. So I wrote the GGMC to set up a joint team with the EPA and others to monitor these large scale mining companies,” Bharrat told the Sunday Stabroek as he emphasised that the country cannot risk a third mishap.  Bosai and GMI have the same parent company.

Two weeks ago, a section of the reservoir belonging to Chinese-owned GMI collapsed, releasing a torrent of water that washed away a section of the road which connects Matthews Ridge to Port Kaituma, and flooded surrounding areas.