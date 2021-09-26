Integrity Commission still to be reconstituted

Seven months after the expiration of the last Integrity Commission, the government is still to identify or appoint a replacement.

The Commission which examines the asset statements of public officers in an attempt to maintain transparency and accountability in the public sector was last chaired by former magistrate Kumar Doraisami.

Following the expiration of its tenure on February 21, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira told the National Assembly in March that the process of installing a new Integrity Commission board has commenced. She expressed the hope that new members would be appointed shortly. Repeated attempts to reach the Minister for an update since that time have proved futile.