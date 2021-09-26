Loud explosions heard before Mabaruma school blaze

Three loud explosions were heard moments before the North West Secondary School building, Mabaruma, Region One, went up in flames, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) says.

The fire started around 10 pm on Friday. In a statement, the police said it is not known what caused the fire in the two-storey building constructed of wood and concrete and having a zinc roof measuring about 200 feet by 150 feet. According to enquiries, Mark Knights, a security guard of Mabaruma was on duty at the front gate in his guard hut when the building became engulfed following the explosions.

Knights reported that he was on his cellular phone when he heard three loud explosions coming from a room located on the second floor on the eastern side of the building and upon checking he saw the room engulfed in flames. The man made a report to the Mabaruma Police Station. The Joint Services assisted the firemen in their efforts to extinguish the flames, however, most of the building was damaged. The police are still investigating the cause of the fire.