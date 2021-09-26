NDIA cancels retenders for pump stations, road projects

In the wake of the raging controversy over the multiple retendering of a contract for the supply of steel sheet piles, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has withdrawn retenders for four other projects.

In a notice in yesterday’s Stabroek News, the NDIA cancelled retenders for the following projects:

-The construction of a pump station to irrigate Black Bush Frontlands, East Berbice, Corentyne, Region Six;

-The construction of a pump station at Cottage, Mahaicony, Region Five;

-The construction of a farm to market road on the right bank of the Mahaicony, Region Five;

-The construction of Georgetown Drainage System & Infrastructure, Phase 1, North Road Concrete Drains, Region Four.

The notice signed by the Chief Executive Officer (ag) Dave Hicks apologised for any inconvenience caused.