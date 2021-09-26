Police force mourns passing of Corporal Austin

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday laid to rest Corporal 19784 Clifford Joel Austin, who died earlier this month after succumbing to a prolonged illness.

In a statement, the GPF said that Austin died on September 11, 2021. He was last stationed at the Lethem Police Station traffic department.

A number of colleagues and family members turned up at the Catholic Church in Lethem for the funeral service of Austin on Friday to pay their last respects. During the church service, several persons shared fond memories of Austin, who they remembered as an easy going person with a jovial attitude towards life.