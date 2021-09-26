Revenue authority defends use of whistleblowers -says has recovered billions in this way

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is defending its use of the whistleblower policy embedded in the Customs Act stressing that since its implementation it has been able to recover “billions of dollars in revenue”.

In a statement on Friday, GRA noted that Section 230 of the Act provides that, “the Commissioner-General may, with the approval of the Minister, reward any person who informs him of any offence against the customs laws or assists in the recovery of any fine or penalty”.

Specifically the authority has for decades rewarded whistleblowers 10% of any fines or penalties recovered based on the information they provide.