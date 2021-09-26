Woman, 77, dies after struck down at Eccles

A 77-year-old woman died yesterday after she was struck down by a motor lorry on the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while crossing the street.

The accident occurred at 10 am. In a statement, the police said that a motor lorry, GVV 1309 driven by Anand Ugraj, 36 years of Lot 219 Foulis Housing Scheme, was stationary at the traffic light at Eccles and then drove off when the traffic light turned green.

In the process, pedestrian Jasodra Somwaru, 77, of Grove Squatting Area, EBD, was struck down when the left side of the vehicle hit her as she was crossing the road from east to west.