Airlines returning to Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Since T&T’s borders reopened on July 17, Caribbean Airlines has been the only major airline flying into this country. That is, until Copa Airlines began service via its Panama hub. If you’ve been wondering when the rest of the airlines are coming back, keep reading.

American Airlines

Come November 2, American Airlines (AA) will operate one daily flight out of its Miami (MIA) hub through to December 15. AA 2703 will depart MIA at 10.31 am nonstop to POS, arriving at 2.19 pm. The return leg leaves POS at 3.19 pm and arrives in MIA at 7.25 pm. From December 16 through January 4, American will ramp up operations with three daily nonstop flights. From January 5, travellers can expect two daily flights. American will operate all flights with either Boeing 737-800 or Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Eighty-two years after becoming the first airline to establish commercial passenger service to Trinidad, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines begins flights on October 16. As part of KLM’s winter schedule, flights will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays until March 26, 2022. KL0781 departs Amsterdam (AMS) at 12.25 pm and arrives in POS at 6 pm after a short layover in Barbados (BGI). KLM is operating what is known as a triangle route, so the return flight is direct to Amsterdam, instead of requiring passengers to stop again in BGI. KL0782 departs POS at 7.35 pm and arrives in The Netherlands at 10.30 am the next day. KLM will operate the route using Airbus 330-300 aircraft.

United Airlines

Interested in flying directly to Houston, Texas? Then United Airlines is your only option (for now) to the Lone Star State. United Airlines will begin scheduled daily flights on December 16 out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). UA 2353 departs Houston at 5.05 pm, arriving just after midnight at 12.27 am. UA 1459 departs POS at 1.05 am and arrives in Houston at 5.08 am. Flights are operated using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

JetBlue

Initially set to resume service September 9, JetBlue pushed back the start date to September 26. The airline blamed “recent government requirements related to the coronavirus” in an email response to inquiries. Now JetBlue will operate four weekly flights on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from New York’s John F Kennedy International (JFK) to POS using Airbus A320 aircraft. B6 1817 departs JFK at 11.30 am and arrives in POS at 4.25 pm. The inbound flight leaves POS at 5.30 pm and arrives in JFK at 10.41 pm. No word yet on flights out of Fort Lauderdale (FLL), although tickets are bookable on their website for December 21 onwards.

Air Canada

On December 3, according to their website, Air Canada will resume service to POS out of the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on a twice weekly schedule Tuesdays and Fridays. AC 984 leaves YYZ at 9.30 am for the just over five-hour journey to POS, arriving at 4.05 pm. One hour later, at 5.05 pm, the return flight departs for Toronto, arriving at 9.55 pm. Air Canada will operate the route using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Virgin Atlantic

According to their website, Virgin Atlantic International resumes flights to Tobago on January 1, 2022. VS 177 leaves from London Heathrow (LHR) at 9.10 am and arrives in Tobago (TAB) at 5 pm. This isn’t a nonstop flight, however, as there is a short layover in Barbados (BGI). VS 178 is an overnight flight, leaving Tobago at 6 pm. It stops to pick up passengers in Barbados, then continues on to Heathrow with a scheduled arrival time of 10 am the next day. Virgin Atlantic will use its Airbus A330-300 aircraft to service the route twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

British Airways

British Airways (BA) is expected to resume service to T&T in December, with flights bookable on their website from December 10. BA 2159 will depart London Gatwick (LGW) at 10 am and arrive in POS at 5 pm with a one-hour stopover in St. Lucia (UVF). BA 2158 leaves POS at 6.45 pm, stops in St Lucia for one hour, then continues across the Atlantic, arriving in Gatwick at 9.05 am.

Tobago flights start with BA 2157 departing at 9.25 pm and arriving at the ANR Robinson Airport (TAB) at 4.45 pm, after a one-hour stopover in Antigua (ANU). BA 2156 departs Tobago at 6.30 pm and arrives at Gatwick at 8.55 am, with a quick stopover in Antigua.

BA will operate the routes four times weekly using Boeing 777-200 aircraft. Trinidad flights will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tobago flights will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.