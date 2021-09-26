Austin powers way to rare 400, 800m double

Usual suspects, Adriel Austin, Keliza Smith, Ezekiel Newton and Shaquka Tyrell recorded some scorching performances on a hot day at the National Track and Field Centre yesterday.The four teen athletes scorched their competition and their performances were among the highlights of Day One of the National Youth and Junior Championships staged by the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG).In two close finishes in the 400m and 800m (girls 14-17) finals with Attoya Harvey, Austin showed why she is a medalist at the CARIFTA Games level by carving out two gold medal finishes in the quarter mile and the two-lap event.