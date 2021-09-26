ECDFA to stage Electoral Congress today

With the COVID-19 pandemic thwarting the hosting of their elections since 2019, the East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA) will finally conduct their constitutionally mandated electoral congress today at the Beterverwagting (BV) Primary School from 1:00pm.
This was confirmed by ECDFA General Secretary Gidell Austin yesterday during a brief interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Austin, the forum is scheduled to commence at 1:00pm, with a registration period of one hour being afforded to some of the clubs before the start of the meeting.