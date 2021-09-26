GCB guided by instructions from COVID-19 Task Force stops play

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) yesterday in a press release stated that it was suspending all cricket activities until further notice on the advice of the COVID-19 Task Force.

“Due to the epidemiological situation in Guyana, the COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat on 21st September, 2021, instructed the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to suspend all cricket activities until further notice,” the GCB release stated.

“In consequence, the GCB, by way of this press release, wishes to inform all affiliated cricket boards, associations, clubs and other related organisations to immediately comply with the instruction given,” the release added.