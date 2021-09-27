Elevators at East Bank overhead crossings remain inoperable

The five pairs of elevators installed in the overhead pedestrian crossings along the East Bank of Demerara remain inoperable.

The elevators were installed with the objective of providing safe and easy access subsequent to the construction of the overpasses. They were installed at the cost of approximately $12.2 million each, the Department of Public Information reported in 2019.

As it is, the overhead crossings are under-utilised as many persons prefer to take their chances crossing the usually busy East Bank four-lane highway.