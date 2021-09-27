Fiery protest in Trinidad as cops kill dancehall artiste ‘Chucky Blanco’

(Trinidad Express) There was a protest in Mango Alley, Laventille, yesterday morning following the death of an 18-year-old man in a police involved shooting.

The deceased has been identified as Jaheim Joseph, aka Chucky Blanco.

A police report stated that officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force were conducting operations in Mango Alley when they approached a group of men.

Police said one of the men had a gun and pointed the weapon at the officers.

The report stated that the officers shot at the man.

Joseph was wounded in the gunfire. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene.