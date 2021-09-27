Artist in need of help with medical bills

Dear Editor,

This may well be my last letter to the Editors of both Kaieteur News and Stabroek News, given my state of health.

I was due to do a surgery on my right eye on Saturday, 25th September at Wood-lands Hospital. Unfortunately, on the 23rd I suddenly fell ill, I was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital on Friday evening where I was admitted with a stroke. Dr. Etwaru, who was the physician, told me that it would require hospitalization for at least 4 days and therapy.

Given the cost which was already $145,000 and growing, I told the good Doctor that I would have to self-discharge, which left me without any prescription medications, etc. He said that if I was unable to afford the treatment that a referral could be made to the Georgetown Hospital. My mother died because of negligence at GPHC and I wasn’t going to go that way. The GPHC was in a bad state even before the outbreak of COVID-19.

I am an artist with some valuable works that can help assist with my medical bills, is there any Guyanese who would be willing to help me in my time of need? Contact me at Tel#223-4636

Yours faithfully,

Desmond Alli

(General Secretary GUA)