Guyana attracted great interest at UN

Dear Editor,

I write to you to express my gratitude to His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, for his representation of the interests of developing countries during his address to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. I also want to commend all the other individuals who participated in the engagements at the United Nations’ Headquarters in New York as they have all made Guyana proud.

The President and his delegation were involved in a multitude of bilateral engagements which undoubtedly will bear tremendous benefits for Guyana. These engagements would allow Guyana to improve significantly.

Guyana has not seen this amount of interest before at the level of the United Nations and as such, efforts should be made in every regard to lend support to our leaders as they continue to work in our interest. We are positioned for much success and to become a global powerhouse. President Ali’s speech alone at the UN shows that we are a strong nation with our priorities in check. I think it is time for us to work along with our government so that Guyana can be all that we want it to be.

Yours faithfully,

Erin Northe