Boston family prepared to lodge private criminal charge if police prevaricate -Hughes

Attorney Nigel Hughes says that the family of Orin Boston, the Dartmouth businessman who was shot and killed by a policeman at his home close to two weeks ago is giving the police “reasonable” time to complete the probe while noting failure to do so can lead to private criminal charges.

“We afforded the police what we consider a reasonable time to conclude the investigation. In the event that they fail to conclude the investigation, we have, we believe sufficient evidence to commence private criminal charges,” Hughes told Stabroek News yesterday in an invited comment.

Hughes could not give a timeframe for what he considers “reasonable” time. “You will get an indication when we believe that the time has ran out,” he said.