A Number 72 Village, Corentyne man is now dead after a fight with a relative, who police have taken into custody.

The deceased is Lakeram Dhurup, also known as ‘Videsh,’ 29, of Lot 95 Number 72 Village, Corentyne.

The Guyana Police Force last evening reported Dhurup’s death as a murder and confirmed that a man, 30, who resides in the same yard as Dhurup, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.