Ex-cops found guilty of raping woman in Turkeyen Police Station

Ex-police constables Delon Chapman and Leon Ashby are now awaiting sentencing after they were found guilty yesterday of raping a woman who had gone to the Turkeyen Police Station to make a report on New Year’s Day, 2018.

A jury unanimously convicted both men of sexually penetrating the woman without her consent on January 1st, 2018.

Both appeared visibly shocked when the foreman announced the verdicts—with Ashby openly protesting his dissatisfaction with the panel’s findings—after they were told that they would be remanded to prison to await sentencing.