Food prices up by 14% -in first seven months of year, according to Stats Bureau

According to data from the Bureau of Statistics there has been a 14% increase in food prices over the first seven months of 2021 while general living costs have increased by 5.4% over that same period.

According to the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) the cost of living in Guyana has seen a steady increase over the last few months with food prices most significantly affected.

Stabroek News has previously reported that at least some of the cost increases in food and other items are related to the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused a disruption to the shipping routes and food production across the world.