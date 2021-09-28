Trinidad: Accused in chopping death of baby appears in court

(Trinidad Guardian) The man accused of fatally chopping 15-month-old Sariah Williams appeared virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate yesterday charged with her murder.

Neville Simon, 58, of Sion Drive, Tarodale, Ste Madeleine, also faces charges of maliciously wounding Sariah’s grandmother Michelle Williams and committing common assault against the baby’s mother Nikitak Williams.

Simon is the common-law husband of Sariah’s grandmother.

The incident took place on September 19 at her grandmother’s home. According to a police report, Sariah was in the arms of her grandmother, who was seated on a chair in the gallery along with the baby’s mother when the attack occurred.

The baby died at the San Fernando General Hospital and her funeral was held on Saturday.

Simon was charged by WPC Claudia La Rode, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3. He appeared before Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh who read the charges and remanded him into custody.

He is expected to reappear in court on October 15.