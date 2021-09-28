A dastardly Facebook post

Dear Editor,

I have said repeatedly that the forces of evil are at work in this Guyana of ours.

A PPP supporter, a man who was on the hustings during the elections, alerted me to a reprehensible Facebook post that delivered the unbelievable. I am thankful that there is one decent PPP supporter, a citizen with a conscience to sound the alarm.

But of PPP leaders, all the way to the top, I ask one question only: is there no sense of decency left? And here is one more: is there not a single sense of what is right and wrong, some places that are never gone? Mr. President and Mr. Vice President, since these are the extents to which efforts are made on both of your behalf, to please, then my pity is given freely. If these are the depths that craven loyalists must descend to deliver untruths, then this is bigger than me, worse still for this country.

Editor, rather strangely, there is no anger at either leaders who have cultivated this kind of abomination; or the actual scurrilous pens that delivered such a repugnance. I pray for them all, they need grace more than I ever will. It is a good place for me to be.

The other day, I wrote in the context of the Orin Boston matter, as to who could be next. Well, the dastardly Facebook post was the response. I assure leaders and their dirty tricks operators that I will not be silenced.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall